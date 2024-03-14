Tech to Host Boston College, The Citadel

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis continues the 2024 spring season with a packed weekend of competition. On Friday, Tech will host a doubleheader starting with Boston College at 1 p.m. and then The Citadel at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, the Jackets defeated Clemson 4-2. In doubles play, Tech went 2-1 and earned the first point of the match. Keshav Chopra/Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin/ Krish Arora were the two pairs that were victorious. The Jackets clinched the match at court No.6 with Arora clinching in a 7-6[7-5],6-3 decision.

All matches will begin with doubles and singles play will commence after a five-minute intermission following the conclusion of doubles.

Parking: Parking will be available in the Family & Housing Parking Deck.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com