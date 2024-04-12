Tech to Honor Three Senior In Home Finale

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis (17-6, 7-4 ACC) is set to host conference Virginia in the team’s home finale this Saturday.

On Saturday, Tech will recognize its 2024 senior class on the tennis court before the meet. The senior class includes Keshav Chopra, Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin.

The Jackets return to the court after a dominating performance against Virginia Tech on Thursday.

After four-straight victories, Tech looks to continue their success with a conference win this weekend.

Saturday Parking: Parking will be available along Fowler and in McCamish Lot E65

