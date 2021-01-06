Tech to Face Louisville in 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The game will be part of Georgia Tech’s six-year partnership with AMB Sports + Entertainment to play one home game annually at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the state-of-the-art home of the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s campus.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football will square off with Atlantic Coast Conference foe Louisville in the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Peach Bowl, Inc. announced on Wednesday. The contest will be played on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Like each of the six home games that Tech will play at MBS from 2021-26 (which also includes the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Clemson), the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be included in Georgia Tech’s season-ticket packages and GT season-ticket members will have priority access to preferred seating options (including premium seating), as well as parking.

“We’re proud to add another Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game to our six-year series of home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “In addition to the excitement that playing in one of the world’s best sports venues affords to our student-athletes and fans, being a part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game gives us the chance to display our program, our institution and our city to what is always a large national television audience. We thank Peach Bowl, Inc. and AMB Sports + Entertainment for the opportunity and are looking forward to bringing Georgia Tech football to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

With the announcement that Georgia Tech will face Louisville at MBS 2023, opponents are now set for three of the Yellow Jackets’ six home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through 2026:

2021 – Date/opponent TBA

2022 – Sept. 5 (Labor Day) vs. Clemson – Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

2023 – Sept. 2 vs. Louisville – Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

2024 – Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame

2025 – Date/opponent TBA

2026 – Date/opponent TBA

“We couldn’t be more excited that another one of our six upcoming home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is going to be the 2023 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game versus Louisville,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said. “It’s another great opportunity for Georgia Tech and our student-athletes to showcase our program and our culture in the world’s premier football stadium, in one of college football’s premier games and in the heart of downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from our campus.”

Georgia Tech’s six-game series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was originally scheduled to be a five-game series beginning in 2020 versus Notre Dame. However, when the 2020 game was moved to Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech and AMB Sports + Entertainment added two years to their partnership, giving the Yellow Jackets six games at MBS from 2021-26. The date and opponent for Tech’s 2021 game at MBS will be determined after the ACC finalizes its conference schedule in the coming months.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened in 2017 and is one of the world’s most premier sports venues. In addition to being home of the Falcons and the 2018 Major League Soccer champion Atlanta United, MBS also hosted Super Bowl LIII, the 2018 College Football Playoff championship game and was scheduled to be the site of the 2020 NCAA Final Four (with Georgia Tech serving as the host institution) before the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.