Tech to Begin Outdoor Season at Home

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field opens the 2024 outdoor season with its Yellow Jacket Invite that will take place on Saturday, March 16 at the George C. Griffin Track & Field facility.

The meet will begin with the discus throw at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

During the indoor season, Tech earned an ACC individual title and six All-ACC honors. A major standout for the Jackets was Shanty Papakosta, who now holds a two-time ACC Championship title in the women’s high jump.

Athletes that earned All-ACC Honors Include:

First Team:

Shanty Papakosta, 1st Women’s High Jump

Second Team:

Amiea Wilson, 4th Women’s Long Jump

Eric Singleton Jr., 4th Men’s 60m

John Watkins, 5th Men’s Triple Jump

Anna Witherspoon, 6th Women’s 60m Hurdles

Camille Trotman, 6th Women’s High Jump

All information concerning the Yellow Jacket Invite is available on the Home Meets section of both team pages.

Participating Collegiate Programs: Auburn, Augusta, Belmont, Georgia, IUPUI, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Mercer, Mid. Tenn. State, Missouri, Oglethorpe, Ole Miss, Reinhardt, Shorter, UAB, and Western Kentucky

Parking:

Family Housing – Open for fans

Fowler St. – Both sides reserved from 10th St to 6th St.; Utilized by team buses and vans

