Tech to Battle Gamecocks in First Exhibition

2019 Fall Roster | Live Stats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball will get its first look at another team when it travels to Columbia, S.C. to take on South Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 20 in the first of two fall exhibitions.

The Yellow Jackets will play 12 predetermined innings against the Gamecocks, with first pitch currently scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

After an exciting White vs. Gold World Series, this will mark the first of two chances for fans to watch the 2020 Yellow Jackets take on regional opponents.

In addition to returning five of eight position starters from the No. 3 National Seed team – Austin Wilhite, Jackson Webb, Luke Waddell, Colin Hall, Michael Guldberg (DH) and Baron Radcliff – Georgia Tech will also showcase its stable of newcomers from the No. 4 recruiting class in the country this fall.

Also returning on the mound for the ACC Coastal Division Yellow Jackets is Jonathan Hughes, Cort Roedig, Luke Bartnicki, Andy Archer and Hugh Chapman.

