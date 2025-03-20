Tech T&F Set to Host Yellow Jacket Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field opens the 2025 outdoor season this weekend, hosting the Yellow Jacket Invitational Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22 at the George C. Griffin Track and Field facility.

Action in the meet will start Friday at 11:30 a.m. with the hammer throw. Friday’s running events will kick off with the 100m hurdles at 6 p.m. Saturday’s action will begin at 12 p.m. with high jump, with running events starting at 1 p.m. with the 4x100m relay.

For a full schedule of events, click here. The meet will not be streamed, but live results will be available.

Parking for fans will be available in the Family Housing deck on 10th Street.

Tech welcomes 15 programs to The Flats for the meet, including: Auburn, Austin Peay, Belmont, Connecticut, Georgia, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri, North Georgia, SCAD, Thomas and UAB.

Tech capped off the indoor season with second-place finish from John Watkins in the triple jump, earning him first-team All-ACC honors. He heads into the outdoor season with two event wins for the Yellow Jackets this season, claiming the triple jump (15.51m) at the Clemson Indoor Opener in December and again at the Orange and Purple Invitational (15.23m).

Additionally, during the indoor season, Mary Brady won the 3000m (9:20.87) at the Bob Pollock Invitational, with transfer Kendall Ward taking first in the high jump (1.73m) at the Orange and Purple Invitational.

