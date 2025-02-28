Tech T&F Heads to ACC Indoor Championships

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field turns its attention to the postseason, as they head to Louisville for ACC Indoor Championships at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. Competition begins on Saturday, March 1 and concludes on Monday, March 3.

All three days of the meet will be streamed on ACCNX and live results will be available.

ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships

Saturday, March 1 – Monday, March 3 | Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center | Louisville, Ky.

Tech is sending 33 total athletes to the championship meet – 16 for the men and 17 from the women’s squad.

Action at the meet will kick off for Tech with the women’s 5000m on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. For a full meet schedule, click here.

The top three finishers in each individual event will be named first-team All-ACC, along with each member of each first-place relay team. The fourth- through sixth-place finishers in each individual event will be named second-team All-ACC, along with each member of each second- and third-place relay team.

Senior John Watkins holds two event wins for the Yellow Jackets this season, claiming the triple jump (15.51m) at the Clemson Indoor Opener in December and again at the Orange and Purple Invitational.

Additionally, Mary Brady won the 3000m (9:20.87) at the Bob Pollock Invitational, with transfer Kendall Ward taking first in the high jump (1.73m) at the Orange and Purple Invitational.

