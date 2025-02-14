Tech T&F Concludes Day One at Clemson, Vanderbilt and Boston Meets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field spent Friday at three different meets – the Tiger Paw Invitational, the Music City Challenge and the David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

Tiger Paw Invitational:

Field events kicked off with the men’s weight throw, where Tahir Hines took seventh place with a distance of 18.98m. Jill Catton and Ameia Wilson entered the women’s long jump, with Catton finishing 19th (5.73m) and Wilson finishing 25th (5.61m). In the women’s weight throw, freshman Maggie Gizinski finished 15th (12.12m, PB).

Running action started with the 60m hurdles prelims, where Kennedy Myers entered on the women’s side and George Benjamin for the men. Myers finished 30th (8.48) and Benjamin finished 35th (8.51), with neither advancing to the semis.

The 60m prelims saw action from Sheleah Harris (41st – 7.53), Jade Ofotan (48th – 7.59) and Sophia Richard (60th – 7.69), but no Jackets advanced to the semis.

Three Yellow Jackets competed in the men’s mile, with Alex Thomas leading the way in eighth place (4:07.33). Chris Cherono finished in 13th (4:12.62) while Joseph Jacquot finished 17th (4:22.50)

In the 400m, Kimmi Woods (40th – 57.42) ran in the orange heat, while McKenzie Blackledge (41st – 59.85) ran in the purple heat.

On the men’s side, Caden Terrell (32nd – 48.18), Weston Baptiste (42nd – 49.75) and Bradley Favors (44th – 50.25) ran in the orange heat, Winston DeCuir III took 11th in the purple heat with a personal best 47.44.

David Hemrey Valentine Invitational:

With some of the distance squad in Boston, Friday’s action started with the men’s mile, where John Higinbotham led the Yellow Jackets (4:05.21), followed by Myles Collins (4:06.47) and Billy Carlton (4:07.14).

Alex Arrambide was the lone Yellow Jacket in the 3000m, coming in 85th out of 243 finishers with a time of 8:03.27.

Devin Wade ran the 5000m, coming in 119th with a time of 14:11.46.

Music City Challenge:

Macy Felton led the way for Tech in the women’s mile, coming in 31st with a time of 4:54.63. Reagan Mahoney finished in 51st (5:03.88), with Stella Chambless in 55th (5:05.63).

John Jessup was the lone representative in the men’s mile, coming in 34th (4:09.62).

In the women’s 5000m, Kenzie Walls claimed a podium finish, coming in third place with a time of 16.41.32. Erin Fegans was the next to finish, coming in 17th with a time of 17:11.61, while Ava Coffey was in 31st (17:47.73).

In the men’s 5000m, Joey Sandel was the first to finish, coming in 27th (14:44.75). He was followed by Hayden Marshall (46th – 15:11.96) and Nathan Solomon (52nd – 15:32.02).

Tech will return Saturday, as they continue their spilt squad action between meets at Clemson, Vanderbilt and Boston University.

