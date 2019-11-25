Tech Tandem Sweeps ACC Weekly Honors

ACC Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball outside hitters sophomore Mariana Brambilla and freshman Julia Bergmann swept the Atlantic Coast Conference weekly honors on Monday, earning ACC Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, following their performances against Clemson and Notre Dame last weekend.

Brambilla led the Jackets in scoring, amassing 48 points over the two matches and leading the Jackets to back-to-back ACC wins. The native of Porto Alegre, Brazil, tallied a match-leading 20 kills on Friday against Clemson before scoring a career-high 24 kills in Tech’s 3-2 win over the Fighting Irish on Sunday. She was one dig shy of a double-double against Notre Dame.

Bergmann garnered her second Freshman of the Week selection, her first coming on Oct. 14. The freshman posted two double-doubles. She recorded her 13th double-double of the season against Clemson with 15 kills and 14 digs. The native of Munich, Germany, put up her 14th against Notre Dame with 17 kills and 14 digs. Bergmann added a total of five blocks to her stat line for the weekend including a solo block in each match.

The Jackets finish out the regular season on the road on Friday. Nov. 29 when they head to Coral Gables, Fla. to take on Miami for a 3 p.m. first serve.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.