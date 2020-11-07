Tech Talks: Basketball Center Rodney Howard

Presented by Cookout, Andy Demetra catches up with men's basketball center Rodney Howard
A native of Michigan who attended high school in Alpharetta, Ga., prior to his senior year, Rodney Howard enrolled at Georgia Tech in the summer of 2020 following his transfer from Georgia, where he played his freshman year. He received immediate eligibility from the NCAA and has three years of eligibility at Tech. Howard originally signed with Ole Miss before re-opening his recruitment following a coaching change there, and signed with the Bulldogs. He is studying public policy at Tech.
Last season at Georgia, Howard played in 24 games, including a pair of starts against N.C. Central and at Arizona State. He averaged 1.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 7.3 minutes of action per game, hitting 13-of-23 shots from the floor (56.5 pct.). He finished second on the team in blocked shots (15) despite seeing a fraction of the playing time of the team leaders.
