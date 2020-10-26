Tech Talks: Basketball Guard Kyle Sturdivant

Ticket Information | Buy/Renew Season Ticket Memberships | Tentative schedule | Return to competition FAQ

A Georgia native who transferred to Tech from Southern California, Kyle Sturdivant enrolled for the summer term at Tech after playing his freshman year at Southern California, where he averaged 8.3 minutes over 21 games. Considered a tough playmaker and a solid scorer, he finished the season averaging 2.0 points and 1.1 rebounds while hitting 34.8 percent of his shots from the floor, while recording 25 assists over 22 turnovers.

Ranked the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 12-ranked point guard in the country by 247Sports, No. 93 overall in the country by Rivals.com, Sturdivant is the first Norcross High School alumnus to enroll at Tech since Gani Lawal (2007-10). He helped Norcross reach the state 7A final four in the state championship tournament three years in a row, including runner-up finishes in his sophomore and junior years. Sturdivant made the all-state second team in class 7A as a senior, scoring 21 points against Roswell to propel Norcross to the state final four. As a junior, he was named 7A Georgia Player of the Year as a junior, helped Norcross to the state’s No. 1 ranking and made the game-winning shot to lift the Blue Devils to victory in the 7A region title game.