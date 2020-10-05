Tech Talks: MBB Assistant Coach Julian Swartz

Presented by Cookout, Andy Demetra catches up with men's basketball assistant coach Julian Swartz
Ticket Information | Buy/Renew Season Ticket Memberships | Men’s non-conference schedule | Return to competition FAQ
A 17-year coaching veteran, including 10 years on the NCAA Division I level, Julian Swartz was named an assistant coach on Josh Pastner’s staff in August of 2018. Swartz, 40, is responsible for on-court development of Tech players and focuses his efforts on the Yellow Jackets’ defensive schemes as well as handle recruiting responsibilities. He helped guide Tech’s defense to a national ranking of No. 37 in efficiency in 2018-19 and No. 17 in 2019-20, according to KenPom.com, and the Yellow Jackets also ranked among the top 15 in effective field goal percentage and three-point defense.
In this week’s Tech Talks, Coach Swartz chats about the Yellow Jackets’ freshman class and the philosophy behind Tech’s stout defense.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.