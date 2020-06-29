Tech Talks: Men's Basketball Coach Josh Pastner

Ticket Information | Buy/Renew Season Ticket Memberships | Men’s non-conference schedule | Return to competition FAQ

Head coach Josh Pastner welcomes back the Yellow Jackets’ top three scorers – senior guard Jose Alvarado and junior guard Michael Devoe, and senior forward Moses Wright) – and three other key rotation players to a team that went 17-14 in 2019-20, and posted its highest ACC finish (11-9, fifth place) since 2005. Tech has bolstered the veteran squad with three highly-regarded freshmen and a pair of transfers.

The Jackets will face a rugged schedule that includes perennial ACC powers Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia, as well as Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, and traditional home-and-away partners Clemson and Notre Dame. Georgia will make its semi-annual visit to McCamish Pavilion on Nov. 19, while crosstown foe Georgia State is on the home slate for the first time since 2008. Tech also has a Nov. 27 meeting with Kentucky at State Farm Arena.