Tech Talks: Basketball Guard Jose Alvarado

A tough, gritty, high motor point guard who has been an ironman and floor general for the Yellow Jackets for three seasons, Jose Alvarado made the All-ACC team as a junior after ranking in the conference’s top 10 in scoring, field goal percentage, assists and steals. The Brooklyn, N.Y., native has started all but one game he has been available to play in his career (has missed 15 due to injury), and he rarely leaves the floor unless he has foul trouble or is injured, having played the entire 40 minutes (45 in one overtime game) 14 times in his career Alvarado ranks 10th on Tech’s career list for steals (152), and became the 45th Tech player to reach the 1,000-point career milestone in Tech’s last home game of 2019-20 against Pittsburgh. He has 51 career double-figure scoring games and has topped 20 points 18 times. Alvarado follows a pair of legendary New York point guards into the Tech program — Kenny Anderson (1989-91) and Stephon Marbury (1995-96).

