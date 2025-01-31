TECH TALKS: John Giesler

GEORGIA TECH BASEBALL TICKETS

Be there for all the action as tickets for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2025 season are now on sale! Opening Day is slated for Friday, Feb. 14 against the Old Dominion Monarchs so secure your seats now at one of the country’s premier collegiate baseball venues, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium! The Yellow Jackets will host more than 30 home games this season, including five ACC series. For more information on the 2025 season, click HERE!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

