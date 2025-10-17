TECH TALKS: John Ames

Georgia Tech swimming and diving begins a new era under head coach John Ames. The longtime assistant was the head diving coach for the past 24 seasons and assumed the head coaching role under an interim tag before before officially becoming the ninth head coach in the history of the program.

The Dual Meet Tournament will be a first-of-its-kind collegiate swimming and diving tournament, guaranteeing some of the best teams compete in 12 meets over two days to be crowned champion. The McAuley Aquatic Center will be home to the 2026 ACC and NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, this weekend marks as the first of a blockbuster set of events this season on The Flats.

Friday will consist of the first round matchups before moving into the semifinals and consolation meets in the evening. Saturday will begin with the final consolation meet at 8:30 a.m. followed by the third-place meet at 11:30 a.m. before the championship finale at 2:30 p.m. 32 swimmers and four divers will be available for each school, split in half at 16 swimmers and two divers each for the men’s and women’s rosters.

The entirety of the competition will be streamed on ACC Network Extra excluding the diving portion of the competition. Diving will be available to stream on Instagram Live on the @gtdive account.

U.S. Olympian and World Champion Nic Fink will be signing autographs and meeting fans during the Dual Meet Tournament. Catch him at 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday in the hallway behind the stands at McAuley Aquatic Center.

Georgia Tech THWg rally towels will be available for all fans while supplies last on Friday. Bucket hats will be available for students on Saturday while supplies last.

Tickets are available on-site and online with individual-session passes and all-session passes available for purchase. Students will have free admission throughout the tournament with proof of BuzzCard.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

