Hannah Krimm: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Hannah Krimm, Swimming and Diving (2007-10)

The first Georgia Tech NCAA diving All-American in school history, Hannah Krimm placed seventh in the 3-meter dive and 15th (honorable mention) in the 2008 NCAA Championships, while also earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition. Krimm still  holds the fourth-best score in the 1-meter dive, accomplished in 2010, and the third-best score in the 3-meter dive, which she posted in 2009. Accomplished not only in the pool, Krimm earned honorable mention CSCAA Scholar All-American in 2007 and 2009, and was selected to the 2007 All-ACC Academic Team four straight years from 2007-2010.

