Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

TECH TALKS: Baye Ndongo

The junior Yellow Jacket catches up with Andy Demetra in this latest edition of Tech Talks

Share

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball Tickets 2025-26 Men's Basketball Schedule

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on TwitterFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Men's Basketball VIDEO: Five Questions with Jaeden Mustaf

Catch up with the sophomore Yellow Jacket in this edition

VIDEO: Five Questions with Jaeden Mustaf
Men's Basketball VIDEO: Damon Stoudamire Preseason Media Availability

Head coach Damon Stoudamire chats with media ahead of the 2025-26 season-opener

VIDEO: Damon Stoudamire Preseason Media Availability
Men's Basketball VIDEO: Five Questions with Peyton Marshall

Get to know newcomer Peyton Marshall in this latest piece

VIDEO: Five Questions with Peyton Marshall
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets