TECH TALKS: Addison Leschber

Tech softball is set to return a core group for the ’26 season including infielders Gracyn Tucker and Addison Leschber along with outfielders Alyssa Willer and Paige Vukadinovich. In the circle, Tech fans can anticipate seeing the return of Makayla Coffield and Sydnie Watts as well as Reese Hunter behind the plate. The Jackets return to play following the 2025 season where Tech had three top-25 wins, including its first top-15 win since 2012, and punched its ticket to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2022.

TICKETS

Chairback season tickets in Mewborn Field are $100 per ticket.

Renewing and Purchasing Tickets

Renew your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. To renew online, please log into your account and click on Season Ticket Renewals located in the right-hand column. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Clear Bag Policy

Tech fans should anticipate seeing the clear bag policy return for not only the 2025 fall schedule but for the 2026 schedule as well. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

