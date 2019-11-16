Tech Takes on the Wolfpack

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (17-8) returns to O’Keefe Gymnasium on Sunday, Nov. 17 for the first of its final three home matches of the regular season against NC State at 1 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets’ eight-match ACC winning streak was snapped last weekend with a 3-2 loss at No. 2 Pittsburgh. The Jackets used a 3-0 sweep at Virginia last Sunday to get back on track. Sunday marks the second meeting this season between Tech and NC State. The Jackets took the meeting earlier in November in Raleigh with a 3-2 comeback victory.

Parking:

Fans can park in the McCamish (E65) and East O’Keefe (E63) lots.

Follow along:

Live Stats

ACCNX

