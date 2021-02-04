Tech Takes on South Carolina Invite This Weekend

Watch Live /// Live Results /// Meet Info /// Meet Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track & field hits the road again this weekend for a Week Five match up at the South Carolina Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 6.

The indoor meet is slotted to begin at 11 a.m. (EST) and will feature a handful of competitive teams including host South Carolina, Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida, Furman, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, North Carolina A&T, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

Saturday’s action will be live streamed on SEC Network+. Live results for the Invite can be found here.

At the time of publication Tech currently has four women and two men ranked in the top-25 in their respective events.

Nicole Fegans holds the highest individual ranking for the Jackets with the No. 8 ranked 5000m in the country at 16:06.50, a mark she earned at the Carolina Challenge two weeks ago.

Liz Galarza is ranked No. 17 in the 3000m, having clocked in at 9:24.36 at last weekend’s Bob Pollock Invite. Taylor Grimes ranks 20th in the nation in the 60m hurdles, posting a time of 8.31 at the Bob Pollock Invite. Olivia Moore also broke in the top-25 in the pole vault at the Bob Pollock Invite, having cleared a mark of 4.10m/13’5.25″.

On the men’s end of things jumper Cameron O’Neal (7.61m/24’11.75″) ranks 13th in the long jump, while distance runner Andrew Kent is 24th in the mile at 4:05.92.

Other notable performances so far this year include Attallah Smith (No. 32, Long Jump, 6.03m/19’9,50″), Mary-Kathryn Knott (No. 37, 3000m, 9:34.95) and John Watkins (No. 39, Triple Jump, 49’5.50″).

