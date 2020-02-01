Tech Takes On No. 18 Bulldogs

Watch Live | Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech returns home to face No. 18 Georgia on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Georgia Tech (3-1) is coming off a split at ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Yellow Jackets defeated Oregon, 4-3, before falling to No. 9 Texas A&M, 4-0. Tech opened the season by sweeping Georgia Southern in a doubleheader.

Georgia (2-1) is coming off a loss to No. 12 South Carolina, after picking up a win over No. 23 Mississippi St. The Bulldogs opened the season with an 8-1 victory over Kennesaw State.

Parking for this match will be available on Fowler Street and/or Family Housing. The McCamish Lot is offline. All spectators, staff and attendees should approach the Ken Byers Tennis Complex via 10th street.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

