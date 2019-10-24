Tech Takes on Florida State and Miami

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (12-7) looks to continue its four-match ACC winnings streak this weekend as it finishes out its four-match homestand against Florida State and Miami. The Jackets take on the Seminoles on Friday, Oct. 25 for a 7 p.m. first serve before facing off against Miami at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The Yellow Jackets boast a 7-1 record at O’Keefe after sweeping both Wake Forest and Duke last weekend. Tech has swept its opponents in its last four matches, marking the first time since 2008 Tech has swept four-straight ACC opponents. The Seminoles dropped out of the AVCA top-25 poll this week but lead among those receiving votes.

Parking:

On Friday, fans can park in the Family Housing (E66) deck only due to other events on campus. Parking on Sunday will be in McCamish (E65) and East O’Keefe (E63).

Promotions:

Friday night, Georgia Tech volleyball teams up with adidas to invite Georgia Tech students to the adidas maker’s lab outside O’Keefe Gymnasium from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The first 150 students have the opportunity to create their own shirts that will be printed on site. Friday is also a white out. Sunday is Junior Jackets Day and we will be celebrating Halloween in O’Keefe. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the match.

Follow along:

Live stats

Friday vs. Florida State

ACCNX

Sunday vs. Miami

RSN (FoxSportsGo in market)

RSN local affiliates

ACCNX (out of market)

