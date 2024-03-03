Tech Takes Down #11 Duke, 6-1

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (10-3, 1-1 ACC) ended its week of competition with an impressive 6-1 win over conference opponent, #11 Duke (10-6, 2-1 ACC).

After dropping the doubles point, #37 Tech dominated singles play, winning all six matches. Although the Jackets didn’t secure the doubles point, doubles duo #32 Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel secured a win over Duke’s Garrett Johns and Pedro Rodenas 6-2.

Tech claimed victories in every singles match to earn the 6-1 team win.

In a quick 6-3, 6-4 decision, Krish Arora defeated Duke’s Jake Krug to even the match at 1 all. Richard Biagiotti earned himself a two-set victory over Connor Krug, closing out the match 6-3,6-2, giving Tech a 2-1 advantage over Duke.

#22 Andres Martin picked up the next victory for the Jackets. After dropping the first set, 4-6, Martin won the match with a dominating performance 6-2,6-1.

Rohan Sachdev clinched the match for the Jackets at No.5. Sahdev started off his match with a 2-6 loss in the first set. Forced into a tiebreak set, Sachdev came out on top with a hard fought 6-4 victory in the third set and led the Jackets to their first conference win of the season.

Chopra and McDaniel also both picked up wins. #121 McDaniel battled against Duke’s Andrew Zhang, coming out victorious in the third set 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. On No.2, Chopra defeated #31 Pedro Rodenas. After dropping the first set 4-6, Chopra would battle in the second and third set ultimately winning 7-5, 7-5.

Singles:

#22 Andres Martin (GT) def. #64 Garrett Johns (DU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. #31 Pedro Rodenas (DU) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5

#102 Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Andrew Zhang (DU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Connor Krug (DU) 6-3, 6-2

Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Alexander Visser (DU) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Krish Arora (GT) def. Jake Krug (DU) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles:

#32 Keshav Chopra/Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Garrett Johns/Pedro Rodenas (DU) 6-2

#21 Michael Heller/Andrew Zhang (DU) def. Krish Arora/Andres Martin (GT) 7-5

Faris Khan/Teddy Truwit (DU) def. Rohan Sachdev/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-2

UP NEXT:

Tech heads to Wake Forest for another conference matchup on Friday, March 8 at 5 p.m.

