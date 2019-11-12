Tech-Syracuse Game on Dec. 7 Set for Noon Tip

The conference office finalized the all men’s basketball game times, dates and networks for the weekend of Dec. 6-8 with the announcement. The schools that remain in contention for the ACC Football Coastal Division championship will play on Friday or Sunday, while Clemson, the Atlantic Division champion, will play on Sunday, thus avoiding a conflict with the ACC Football Championship game, which will be played Saturday, Dec. 7.

Greensboro, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s second Atlantic Coast conference game of the 2019-20 season, a home games against Syracuse, will tip off at noon on Saturday. Dec. 7, and be televised on the ACC Network, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday.

* About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through six national providers: DirecTV, Dish Network, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV and Playstation Vue. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers, including AT&T uVerse and Cox Communications. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.

** To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its fourth year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.

Season tickets for men’s basketball can be purchased here.