Tech Swim-Dive Wraps up Action at Auburn Invite/First Chance

AUBURN, Ala. – In day one of the Auburn Invite/First Chance meet, the Yellow Jackets claimed three events wins and set two NCAA B cu times.

Saturday’s action started with the 200 back, where Lily Alderman was the first Tech finisher, coming in seventh (1:59.59). Additionally, Emma Hixenbaugh finished eighth (2:00.02), with Ariana Dirkzwager in ninth (2:00.03) and Sarah Livingston in 10th (2:00.51).

In the men’s 200 back, Alex McCormick took first place, swimming a NCAA B Cut time of 1:42.34. Additionally, Cade Martin took seventh (1:51.24) with Christian Smith in eighth (2:13.26).

In the 100 free, Isabella Klinefelter finished in fifth place (50.44), with Ela Ozdemir in eighth (50.96), Caroline Porterfield in ninth (50.98) and Sabina Mrzyglod in 10th (51.22). On the men’s side, Blake Burnley (6th, 44.93) and Jack Dunbar (7th, 45.99) represented Tech.

Tech entered three into the 200 breast, with Anne Deedy taking sixth (2:17.61), Mary Grace Guzzino in seventh (2:21.57) and Sophia Dumont in eighth (2:21.69). Brendan Beladi (fifth, 1:58.22) and Breno Santana (eighth, 1:59.77).

For the men’s 200 fly, Brodie Johnson came in fourth (1:46.96), while Henry Gibbs was right behind him in fifth (1:47.56).

Lily Burke and Allison Brown swam in the women’s 1650, with Burke in second (17:34.58) and Brown in third (17:54.39). Sean Santos swam in the men’s 1650, clocking a 15:54.38.

Other results include: Mary Grace Guzzino swimming a 4:48.10 the 500 free, Lily Alderman swimming a 2:00.99 in the 200 IM, Isabella Klinefelter (23.22) and Caroline Porterfield (23.31) swimming in the 50 free, Christian Smith swimming a 21.58 in the men’s 50 free, Henry Gibbs (3:51.65) and Jack Mezzogori (3:54.95) in the men’s 400 IM, Brodie Johnson (47.63) and Blake Burnley (49.01) in the 100 fly, Sabina Mrzyglod (1:55.64) in the 200 free, Breno Santana (54.27) in the 100 breast, Emma Hixenbaugh (55.21) in the 100 back, Jack Dunbar (49.50) in the 100 back, Ariana Dirkzwager (51.31) in the 100 free and Anne Deedy (2:17.67) and Sophia Dumont (2:19.96) in the 200 breast.

Tech returns to action on Feb. 18, as they start the postseason at ACC Championships.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com