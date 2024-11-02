Tech Swim-Dive Splits Meet at Pitt

PITTSBURG, Pa. – In Tech’s second road meet of the season, Swim-Dive spilt the day against Pitt, with the No. 17 ranked Georgia Tech men’s team getting a 173-127 win over the Panthers, while the women dropped a close matchup, falling 139-161 to the home squad. The Georgia Tech men’s team is now 3-0 in dual meets on the season.

Action started Friday with the 1-meter diving event, where Yellow Jackets took second in the both genders. Senior Anna Bradescu totaled a 282.83, while sophomore Max Fowler scored a 373.23.

Saturday’s action started with the 3-meter event, where Bradescu and Fowler both took first, with Bradescu scoring a 306.15 and Fowler totaling a 411.60.

In the swimming events, Tech’s first win of the day was the men’s 200 medley relay (Berke Saka, Joao Caballero, Leandro Odorici, David Gapinski, 1:25.41). The Yellow Jackets and the Panthers then battled back-and-forth all day, exchanging race wins, before the Tech men were able to close it out and get their third win of the season.

In the meet, Tech swept the podium in three events: men’s 1000 free, women’s 100 breast and men’s 200 fly. In addition, Mert Kilavuz, Sophie Murphy, Berke Saka and Sabyne Brisson all won multiple events, with Kilavuz taking home the 1000 free (8:57.97, Pitt pool record) and 500 free (4:25.25), Murphy winning the 200 free (1:46.25) and 100 free (49.58), Saka taking first in the 100 back (46.34) and 200 back (1:41.28) and Brisson sweeping the breaststoke events, winning the 100 (1:00.37) and 200 (2:11.47).

Other event wins included: Zora Ripkova in the 200 fly (1:58.00), Antonio Romero in the 200 fly (1:47.07), Stephen Jones taking the 100 fly (47.23) and Kendal Chunn winning the 400 IM (4:15.61).

The Yellow Jackets closed the day with a win in the men’s 400 free relay, with the team of Odorici, Saka, Robin Yeboah and Gapinski finishing with a time of 2:53.19.

Tech will be back in action Nov. 22-24, for the Georgia Tech Invite at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Full Steam Ahead

