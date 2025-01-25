Tech Swim-Dive Splits Final Dual Meet of the Season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In the final dual meet of the season, Georgia Tech split a result with the South Carolina Gamecocks, with the men taking the meet 169-131, as the women fell, 86.5-211.5.

The win was the sixth win for the Yellow Jacket men this season.

In the meet, Tech claimed 10 event wins – two relays, one diving event and seven individual swimming events. Sophomore Ricky Balduccini was the lone Yellow Jacket to claim two event wins, taking first in the 100 free (44.04) and the 100 fly (46.99). Tech swept the podium in the 100 free, with Leandro Odorici (2nd, 44.11) and Robin Yeboah (3rd, 44.22), joining Balduccini. Additionally, Balduccini took second in the 200 free (1:36.43).

The Tech men took first in both relays Saturday, with the team of Berke Saka, Uros Zivanovic, Odorici and Yeboah clocking a 1:25.97 in the 200 medley relay. In the 400 freestyle relay, Odorici, Yeboah, Saka and David Gapinski swam a 2:55.02 to take the event.

The Yellow Jacket women took second in both relays, with Vivien Rothwell, Sabyne Brisson, Zora Ripkova and Nina Stanisavljevic clocking a 1:38.29 in the 200 medley relay. In the 400 freestyle relay, the foursome of Stanisavljevic, Anna Hadjiloizou, Sophie Murphy and Jillian Ferrari recorded a 3:16.82 for second place.

Senior Mert Kilavuz opened action with a win in the 1000 free, clocking a 9:01.61 in the event. Kilavuz later went on to take second in the 500 free, swimming a 4:24.32.

Vitor Sega claimed the next event win of the day for Tech, swimming a 1:36.39 in the 200 freestyle. Brisson was the lone event winner for the women’s squad, touching first in the 100 breast with a time of 1:00.68. Brisson added another podium finish, taking third in the 200 breast with a time of 2:12.67

Odorici was the next race win for the Yellow Jackets, swimming a 20.09 in the 50 free to claim the event win. Saka was the final individual win for the Yellow Jackets in the meet, swimming a 1:43.01 in the 200 back. Saka also took second in 100 back, swimming a 46.63.

In addition to the event winners, Ripkova, Stanisavljevic and Antonio Romero all totaled two podium finishes, with Ripkova taking second in the 100 fly (53.01) and third in the 200 fly (1:58.03), Stanisavljevic finishing second in both the 50 free (22.64) and 100 free (49.84) and Romero finishing second in 200 fly (1:45.90) and third in 100 fly (47.55).

On the boards, Max Fowler claimed the men’s 3-meter event, totaling a 381.68. The sophomore also finished second in the 1-meter event, totaling 347.70. Anna Bradescu took second in the women’s 1-meter, finishing with a score of 262.50.

Tech returns to action Feb. 7 and 8, traveling to the Auburn First Chance.

