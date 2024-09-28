Tech Swim-Dive Opens Season With Dominant Win Over Emory

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech opened the season with a dominant win over in-town foe Emory Saturday afternoon, with the men’s squad winning 205-91 and the women’s team defeating the Eagles 216-79.

In the meet, Tech swept the podium in 14 events: Men’s 1000 free, Women’s 200 free, Women’s 100 back, Men’s 100 back, Women’s 100 breast, Women’s 50 free, Women’s 100 free, Men’s 100 free, Women’s 200 back, Men’s 200 back, Women’s 200 breast, Men’s 500 free, Men’s 1-meter diving and Women’s 3-meter diving.

Georgia Tech started the day strong, taking the first nine events before the Eagles claimed event 10. The Yellow Jacket momentum did not slow down, as the Yellow Jackets held a strong lead at the first break, winning 12 of the first 14 races.

Tech came out of the meet break the same way they started the day, claiming nine events events in a row. Tech closed the day with three wins in a row, totaling 27 on the day.

Multiple Jackets claimed multiple event wins, with newcomer Phoebe Wright taking the 200 freestyle (1:49.80) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.22), sophomore Ricky Balduccini taking the 200 free (1:38.18) and 100 free (44:81), senior Mert Kilavus winning the 1000 free (9:23.90) and 500 free (4:32.68), senior Berke Saka taking the 100 back (48.57), 200 back (1:47.25) and 200 IM (1:50.44) and sophomore Sabyne Brisson winning the 100 breast (1:03.18) and 200 breast (2:17.32).

In the relays, Tech claimed all four events: Men and Women’s 200 Medley and Men and Women’s 400 Freestyle.

In the diving event, Tech took first in the 1-meter in both genders, with Lizzy Powley totaling a 287.40 and Max Fowler totaling a 343.43. The Tech men also swept the 1-meter podium, with Elijah Klier taking second (326.25) and Alex Scott finishing third (321.90). In the 3-meter, Amanda Melish won on the women’s side with a 333.90, with Anna Bradescu in second (331.50) and Lizzy Powley in third (282.53) while Solomon Berkenwald from Emory took first on the men’s side (340.80).

Tech will be back in action in two weeks, traveling to Tallahassee for a dual meet against Florida State.

