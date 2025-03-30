Tech Swim-Dive Finishes Twenty-Fifth at NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Tech swimming and diving capped off the 2025 season with four days at NCAA Championships, coming in 25th place, totaling 24 points.

The team was led by sophomore diver Max Fowler, who scored 18 points across two events. Fowler opened the championships with a sixth-place finish in the 1-meter event, scoring a 380.20. He went on to finish 12th in the 3-meter, scoring a 386.40.

The week in Federal Way also included a new program record, with the team of Berke Saka, Uros Zivanovic, Antonio Romero and Leandro Odorici swimming a 1:23.32, which was good for 14th place. Additionally, the 14th-place finish is the highest relay finish for Tech in program history.

Zivanovic also swam in the 100 breast, swimming a time of 52.04 to finish 34th in the prelims.

Addtionally, Saka swam in the 200IM prelims, with the senior coming in 45th with a time of 1:43.96.

Mert Kilavuz capped off his senior season with a 27th place finish in the 1650 free, recording a time of 14:58.51.

