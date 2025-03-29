Tech Swim-Dive Concludes Day Three at NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Tech was back in action on day three of the men’s NCAA Championships, competing in the 100 breast, 3-meter diving event and the 400 medley relay.

Friday’s action opened with freshman Uros Zivanovic in the 100 breast, swimming a time of 52.04 to finish 34th in the prelims.

Max Fowler was back on the boards Friday afternoon, this time in the 3-meter prelims, scoring a 357.80 for 13th place and a spot in the consolation finals. Later that evening, Fowler scored a 386.40, good for fourth place in the consolation final.

The night capped off with the 400 medley relay, with the team of Berke Saka, Zivanovic, Antonio Romero and Leandro Odorici clocking a 3:05.40 for 20th place.

The final day of NCAA Championships will be Saturday, with Mert Kilavuz in action in the 1650 free, Saka in the 200 back and the relay team in the 400 free relay.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTswimdive), Instagram (GTswimdive), Facebook (Georgia Tech Swim and Dive) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com