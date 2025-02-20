Tech Swim-Dive Concludes Day Three at ACC Championships

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech closed day three of ACC Championships with three Yellow Jackets making finals appearances – all in the same event – the 100 fly.

In the women’s 100 fly prelim, Zora Ripkova swam a 52.66 to earn a spot in the C final. Her time sits second in program history for the 100 fly.

Two Yellow Jackets qualified for the men’s 100 fly final – Antonio Romero (45.82) in the B final and Stephen Jones (46.01) in the C final.

In finals action, Ripkova finished in 24th with a time of 52.96.

Romero recorded a 45.78, good for 15th place, while Stephen Jones swam a 45.90 for 19th place.

Three Yellow Jackets participated in the women’s 1-meter diving prelims, with Elizabeth Powley totaling 236.45 points for the highest finish in prelims for Tech (34th). Additionally, Anna Bradescu finished 36th (233.95) and Ava Gilroy finished 42nd (217.30).

Friday’s action will include the 200 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, men’s platform diving and 400 medley relay.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

