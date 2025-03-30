Tech Swim-Dive Concludes Action at 2025 NCAA Championships

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Tech men’s swimming and diving closed the 2024-25 season at men’s NCAA Championships, competing in the 1650 free and the 400 freestyle relay in the final day in Federal Way.

Mert Kilavuz capped off his senior season with a 27th place finish in the 1650 free, recording a time of 14:58.51.

The night capped off with the 400 freestyle relay, with the Yellow Jacket team of Leandro Odorici, Berke Saka, Robin Yeboah and David Gapinski swimming a 2:51.68 for 28th place.

