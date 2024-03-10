Tech Sweeps NC State with Run-Rule Victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball (18-7, 6-0 ACC) made quick work of NC State (14-8, 1-5 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at Dail Softball Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The Yellow Jackets put up five runs in the fourth inning to earn a run-rule victory over the Wolfpack, 10-2 (5).

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech has won 15 games in a row, the longest winning streak since setting the program record (19) back in 2007.

The Jackets have tied the program record for the best start to ACC play, going 6-0 for the first time since 2002.

The White & Gold have won six straight conference games for the first time since 2022.

Tech swept an ACC series on the road for the first time since 2018.

The Jackets extend their winning streak over NC State to seven games over the last three seasons and lead the all-time series, 38-20.

GT has now hit 48 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams. The Jackets have tied their total HR output from last season while playing in less than half of the total games.

The Jackets came from behind, erasing a 1-2 deficit. Tech has come from behind in 11 of its 18 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.4 runs, with five come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule, including today.

Tech has now won four of its six ACC games via mercy-rule, tied for the most ACC run-rule victories since 2010 (6)

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Ella Edgmon extended her career-best hitting streak to 12 games, tied with Tricia Awald for the longest hitting streak since 2014.

Edgmon scored three times for the second game in a row, tying the career high she set twice last weekend against Pitt. She leads the ACC with 14 runs scored in conference games this year.

Jin Sileo enjoyed a perfect day at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two runs scored. It was her third three-hit game of the season and second 3 for 3 performance.

Mallorie Black extended her career-best on-base streak to 22 games, tied for the longest on-base streak by a Yellow Jacket since 2018.

She launched her ninth home run of the year in the second game, a grand slam in the fourth inning. It was her second-career grand slam and the Jackets’ third of the season.

Black set a new career-best for RBI in a season (32) after a bases loaded single drove in two in the fourth inning.

Her 32 RBI puts her in sole possession of the second most RBI in the ACC, two behind Madison Dobbins for the conference lead.

Dobbins extended her ACC RBI lead after driving in Edgmon for the games first run. She owns 34 RBI this year.

Sara Beth Allen launched a two-run homer in the second inning, her ninth of the season.

The home run ties her with Dobbins and Black for the most home runs in the ACC so far.

Tiffany Domingue drove home Edgmon with a groundout, securing her 28 th RBI of the season.

RBI of the season. Domingue has recorded at least one RBI in six of her last eight games played.

The Jackets have had five players record an on-base streak of at least 10 games this season (Black, Allen, Edgmon, Domingue and Dobbins). Black (22), Allen (18) and Edgmon (17)) all have double-digit active on-base streaks.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophia Voyles made her team-leading eighth start of the season, pitching the first two innings and finishing with the win.

The victory improves Voyles’ record to 5-2 this year, equaling the total number of wins she had through her first two seasons on The Flats.

Chandler Dennis shut the door for the final three innings of the game, pitching the 3 rd , 4 th and 5 th innings, only allowing two batters to reach base, yet again, to earn the save.

, 4 and 5 innings, only allowing two batters to reach base, yet again, to earn the save. It was Dennis’ 9 th save as a Jacket and fourth of the year as she gets closer to becoming just the 2 nd Yellow Jacket in program history to achieve double-digit saves.

save as a Jacket and fourth of the year as she gets closer to becoming just the 2 Yellow Jacket in program history to achieve double-digit saves. Dennis completes the weekend with 6.0 innings pitched, allowing just one hit and one walk without allowing a run, collecting a pair of saves in the process.

Over the course of the 23 innings this weekend, four Tech pitchers (Voyles, Norton, Dennis and Neleman) combined for a 1.22 ERA, allowing just 11 hits and four runs while holding the NC State bats to a .147 team batting average.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Edgmon did her job to start the game, working a leadoff walk and showing off her speed by scoring from first on a double from Dobbins for the game’s first run. The Wolfpack took the lead in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run only for the Jackets to immediately take it back in the top of the 2nd with a four-run inning. Reese Hunter walked with one out, extending her on-base streak to seven games, before Jin Sileo advanced her to third with a double in the gap. Edgmon came up next, slapping a comebacker to the pitcher who frantically fired to first, overthrowing her first basemen as Hunter crossed the plate and allowing Sileo to slide home safely on an errant throw to the plate. Allen came up next, adding two more runs the old-fashioned way, with a towering home run to left field. By the end of the inning, the Jackets had erased the 1-2 deficit and lead the game again, 5-2.

Voyles battled her way through the second inning, working around a pair of baserunners but crucially keeping NC State off the board with a perfectly executed pitch to strikeout the third out of the inning looking, keeping momentum away from the Wolfpack and sending the Tech offense back to work.

Dennis entered the game in the bottom of the third, immediately flashing the leather by snagging a comebacker off her very first pitch to record the first out of the inning. It didn’t get any easier for NC State from there as Dennis never allowed a runner in scoring position across any of the three innings she pitched, dominating hitters by forcing weak contact.

With Dennis dealing, the Jacket bats took matters into their own hands in the fourth, scoring five runs on three hits to take a 10-2 lead. Vukadinovich leadoff with a single, advancing to second on a wild pitch before Sileo joined her on base with a single, both runners advanced 60 feet on yet another wild pitch before Ella loaded the bases, coming back from down 0-2 to work a walk. With the bases full of Jackets, Black connected on a line drive up the middle to score Vukadinovich and Sileo. Dobbins loaded the bases again in the next at bat, allowing Edgmon to score on a Domingue ground ball. Black and Dobbins came around to score in the next at bat, after the NC State 2B overthrew her first basemen, resulting in a 10-2 GT lead.

Dennis left no room for doubt in the next two innings of work. Emma Minghini ended the game with a dazzling defensive snag on a line drive that looked destined for the right field grass, putting an exclamation mark on a perfect 1.000 fielding % weekend.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets take their 15-game winning streak to Athens for a Wednesday edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate. Tech will face No. 7/6 Georgia (19-3, 0-0 SEC) on Wednesday, March 13 at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed live on SECN+.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.