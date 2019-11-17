Tech Sweeps NC State for Eighth ACC Shutout

THE FLATS – With its eighth Atlantic Coast Conference shutout, Georgia Tech volleyball (18-8, 11-4 ACC) swept NC State (11-17, 6-10) on Sunday afternoon for the perfect 2-0 mark against the Wolfpack in 2019.

How it happened:

The first set came out to a close start as the teams battled back and forth but the Jackets grabbed the 15-11 lead off a block from sophomore Mariana Brambilla and senior Kodie Comby to force the media timeout. The Jackets stayed ahead, moving the tally to 17-13 on an NC State attack error and the Wolfpack called for a timeout. NC State managed to put three more points on the board but a kill from sophomore Mikaila Dowd put Tech up 22-16 and NC State used its second timeout. A kill from Brambilla gave the Jackets set point at 24-18 and she followed it up with a service ace to give the Jackets the first set win at 25-18.

The second set was another close start with Tech taking an early lead and holding onto it, using a kill from sophomore Kayla Kaiser to force the media timeout at 15-12. Tech took two in a row coming out of the timeout and following a kill by Comby, NC State signaled for a timeout. Pushing its run to 6-0 on a kill from Brambilla, the Wolfpack used up its second timeout with the score at 20-12. NC State found some offense, bringing the score within five at 21-16 and Tech called its first timeout of the match. The Jackets allowed only one more point and took set point on a kill from Comby at 24-17 and an attack error gave Tech the 2-0 lead at 25-17.

The Jackets carried the momentum into the third, storming to a 6-1 lead on a kill from Brambilla and the Wolfpack called timeout. The Jackets moved it to 8-1 on a kill from Dowd before NC State put a few more points on the board. The Jackets didn’t let up, and Kaiser crushed a kill to make it 15-8 and the Wolfpack called its second timeout. There was no stopping the Jackets and they recorded their eighth ACC sweep of the season at 25-12 on a kill from Dowd.

Up next:

The Jackets return to O’Keefe for senior night on Friday, Nov. 22 when they host Clemson for a 7 p.m. first serve on ACCNX. Tech will honor its five seniors with a pregame ceremony.

Tech Tidbits:

The Jackets went 2-0 against NC State in 2019.

Comby was a near perfect 11-for-12 attacking.

Sophomore Matti McKissock is 21 assists away from her 2000 th

is 21 assists away from her 2000 Brambilla led all players with 14 kills.

She also hit at a career-high .560 clip.

