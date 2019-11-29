Tech Sweeps Miami in Regular Season Finale

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Closing out the 2019 regular season with its ninth Atlantic Coast Conference sweep, Georgia Tech volleyball (21-8, 14-4 ACC) topped the Miami Hurricanes (10-15, 6-12 ACC) 3-0 on Friday afternoon to secure a second-place finish in the ACC. It marks the Jackets’ best finish in conference play since 2004 when Tech went undefeated in ACC action.

How it happened:

Tech came out of the gate hot, cruising to a 5-0 lead on a kill from sophomore Mariana Brambilla. The Jackets pushed their lead to seven at 10-3 on a kill from senior Kodie Comby but the Hurricanes battled back within two at 13-11. The Jackets moved back out to lead by four on a service ace from sophomore Kayla Kaiser but Miami brought the tally back within one at 18-17 and Tech called timeout. A kill from freshman Julia Bergmann pushed the Jackets lead back to four and Miami called timeout with the score at 22-18. Tech kept after it and secured the first set win at 25-21 on an attack error.

The second set had a closer start but the Jackets found their stride and used Bergmann’s third service ace of the match to lead 11-6 and the Hurricanes called timeout. Tech held its lead, using an attack error to make it 22-15 and Miami signaled for its second timeout. The Jackets closed out the set at 25-19 with a kill from Brambilla and Tech took the 2-0 lead.

Tech once again took the first real lead, using a block from Comby and sophomore Matti McKissock to lead 10-5 and Miami called timeout. The Hurricanes brought the score within one at 12-11 but the Jackets responded with a kill from Kaiser. Back-to-back kills from sophomore Mikaila Dowd moved the score to 17-13. Tech took set point at 24-18 on a service ace from McKissock and she landed another to hand Tech the sweep at 25-18.

Up next:

The Jackets await their fate for a postseason bid. The 2019 NCAA Selection show will air on ESPNU at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Tech Tidbits:

Tech’s second-place finish in the ACC is its best since 2004 when the Jackets went undefeated in ACC play for the regular season conference title.

The sweep was Tech’s ninth ACC shutout.

It was the second time this season Tech shutout the Hurricanes.

Tech is 14-1 in its last 15 matches.

Brambilla and Bergmann both recorded 10 kills, tying for the match high.

