Tech Sweeps Louisiana to Open OU Nike Invitational

NORMAN, Okla. – Georgia Tech volleyball (6-1) kicked off the OU Nike Invitational on Friday night with a 3-0 sweep of Louisiana (4-5). The sweep was Tech’s fourth of the 2019 season and first outside of O’Keefe Gymnasium.

How it happened:

The Jackets came ready to play, taking a 12-7 lead off back-to-back kills from freshman Julia Bergmann and Louisiana called the first timeout of the match. Tech didn’t let up, moving its lead to 21-14 on a kill from sophomore Mariana Brambilla and inciting the Ragin’ Cajuns to call their second timeout of the set. Tech allowed only four more points, taking the first set at 25-18.

The Jackets carried the momentum into the second set, jumping to a 10-5 lead on a service ace from sophomore Maddie Tippett. The Jackets took three more to make it an eight-point lead but a 5-1 run by the Ragin’ Cajuns brought Louisiana back within four and Tech called timeout with the lead at 14-10. The Jackets made their way back to lead 19-13 on an ace from Brambilla and Louisiana called its second timeout. A service ace from sophomore Matti McKissock secured the set for the Jackets at 25-17 for the 2-0 lead.

The third set was the closest. The Jackets led 15-12 at the media timeout on a kill from Bergmann. The Ragin’ Cajuns came within one at 18-17 but Tech pushed back out, leading 20-17 and Louisiana called timeout. The Ragin’ Cajuns battled back to knot the score at 22-22 and the Jackets called timeout.

Up next:

The Jackets continue play in the invitational Saturday with two matches, taking on Arizona State at 2:30 p.m. ET before closing out the weekend against host Oklahoma at 8 p.m. ET.

