Tech Sweeps Doubles & Singles on Day Two of MLK Invite

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis wrapped up day two of the 2021 MLK Invitational Tournament, sweeping doubles & singles play against Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.
Tech’s No. 31 ranked doubles pairing of Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher secured a win for the second time this weekend, outdueling Alexandros Roumpis & Pascal Wagemaker, 7-6. Cole Gromley and Brandon McKinney also earned their second victory of the tournament, beating Murphy McCullough and Jonathan Morales, 6-3 on court two.
Zummy Bauer and Brandon Freestone picked up their first doubles win together this season, outplaying Jaap Aaldering and Carlos Garcia, 7-5, giving Tech the doubles sweep to start off the afternoon.
In singles the Eagles put up a good fight, but the depth of Tech’s young roster did not lose a single match. No. 59 ranked singles player Andres Martin (def. Roumpis, 6-1, 6-1) and Freestone (def. Garcia, 6-2, 6-0) made light work of courts one and six to kick off the afternoon’s singles session.
True freshman Chen Dong won his first collegiate singles match taking down Aaldering in a convincing 6-3, 6-1, showing on court five.
Schelcher (def. McCullough, 6-4, 6-3) and McKinney (def. Morales, 6-2, 7-6(3)) both secured wins in just two sets. McKinney has yet to lose a doubles or singles match through the first two days of the MLK Invite.
To cap off the evening Keshav Chopra fought back in a gritty victory against Wagemaker in the on court two. After falling in the first set, 3-6, Chopra answered back in a 7-6(4) display in the second. During the final set Chopra was able to push past Wagemaker in a 6-3 performance that completed the sweep on the day for the Yellow Jackets.
Tournament play concludes Monday when Tech renews Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate against No. 10 Georgia, starting not before 2 p.m.
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Doubles
ct1 No. 31 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. Pascal Wagemaker/Alexandros Roumpis (Georgia Southern) 7-6
ct2 Cole Gromley/Brandon McKinney(Georgia Tech) def. Murphy McCullough/Jonathan Morales (Georgia Southern) 6-3
ct3 Zummy Bauer/Brandon Freestone(Georgia Tech) def. Jaap Aaldering/Carlos Garcia (Georgia Southern) 7-5
Singles
ct1 No. 59 Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) def. Alexandros Roumpis (Georgia Southern) 6-1, 6-1
ct2 Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. Pascal Wagemaker (Georgia Southern) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3
ct3 Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) def. Murphy McCullough (Georgia Southern ) 6-4, 6-3
ct4 Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) def. Jonathan Morales (Georgia Southern) 6-2, 7-6(3)
ct5 Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) def. Jaap Aaldering (Georgia Southern) 6-3, 6-1
ct6 Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) def. Carlos Garcia (Georgia Southern) 6-2, 6-0
MLK Invitational Schedule
Monday, January 18th
9 a.m. – No. 20 South Carolina vs. Georgia Southern
2 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs. No. 10 Georgia
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.