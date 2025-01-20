Tech Sweeps Doubleheader Against Wofford

THE FLATS – The Yellow Jackets claimed two wins on Monday, defeating Wofford in a double header at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex, winning both matches 7-0.

Match One:

In doubles action, Tech cruised to wins on courts one and three two take a 1-0 lead in the match. The duo of Robert Bauer and Gabriele Brancatelli defeated Daniel Clivio Jack Burdell 6-3 at court three, before Krish Arora and Christophe Clement earned a 6-2 win over Wofford’s Robbie Young and Jack Deveney.

In singles play, the Yellow Jackets went on to claim all six courts, earning their first sweep of the season.

Clement put Tech up 2-0 in the match with a win in straight sets over Ian Rasheed, winning 6-1, 6-0. Richard Biagiotti also earned a quick win, defeating his opponent Hugo Rask 6-1, 6-1. Nate Bonetto cliched the win with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Robbie Young, his first win in a dual match as Yellow Jacket.

Brancatelli then put Tech up 5-0 following a 6-3, 6-1 win at number three singles, defeating Jack Deveney. Tech closed out the first match with two more wins, with Gianluca Carlini winning in three sets over Jack Burdell, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, before Arora made it a 7-0 win with a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4) win over Daniel Clivio.

Match Two:

The second match of the started the same as the first, with Tech taking a 1-0 advance after doubles action. The duo of Bauer and Biagiotti struck first, taking the match 6-3 over Burdell and Clivio. Bonetto and Carlini then clinched the point for Tech with a 6-2 win from the number one spot of the Wofford team of Young and Deveney.

Bauer put Tech up 2-0 following a dominant win at court six, defeating Max Graham 6-0, 6-0. Biagiotti struck next, taking his match 6-1, 6-3 over Burdell of Wofford. Arora then cliched the win for the Yellow Jackets with a win in straight sets over Rasheed, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Carlini got his second win as Yellow Jacket with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Clivio, before Bonetto defeated Deveney in three sets, downing the Bulldog 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4).

Clement closed the day with a win in straight sets over Young, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Tech will be back in action this weekend, heading to Austin, Texas for the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Match One: Georgia Tech 7, Wofford 0

Singles

#90 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Robbie Young (WOFM) 6-3, 6-1 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Jack Deveney (WOFM) 6-1, 6-4 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Ian Rasheed (WOFM) 6-1, 6-0 Krish Arora (GT) def. Daniel Clivio (WOFM) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4) Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Jack Burdell (WOFM) 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Hugo Rask (WOFM) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. #19 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) Robbie Young/Jack Deveney (WOFM) 6-2 #44 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) vs. Ian Rasheed/Hugo Rask (WOFM) 5-3, unfinished Robert Bauer/Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Daniel Clivio/Jack Burdell (WOFM) 6-3

Match Two: Georgia Tech 7, Wofford 0

Singles

Christophe Clement (GT) def. Robbie Young (WOFM) 7-5, 6-3 #90 Nate Bonetto (GT) def. Jack Deveney (WOFM) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4) Krish Arora (GT) def. Ian Rasheed (WOFM) 6-3, 6-3 Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Daniel Clivio (WOFM) 7-5, 6-2 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Jack Burdell (WOFM) 6-1, 6-3 Robert Bauer (GT) def. Max Graham (WOFM) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#44 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) def. Robbie Young/Jack Deveney (WOFM) 6-2 #19 Krish Arora/Christophe Clement (GT) vs. Hugo Rask/Owen Dooley (WOFM) 4-3, unfinished Robert Bauer/Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Jack Burdell/Daniel Clivio (WOFM) 6-2

