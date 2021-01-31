Tech Swarms to 4-0 Victory Over Auburn

BOX SCORE

AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis defeated Auburn 4-0 for its first road dual match victory of 2021 on Sunday evening at Yarbrough Tennis Center.

“It is nice to get a good road win,” said Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne. “Every guy fought hard today. We have to learn how to win on the road to be successful this season and this was a good start. We are now looking forward to a great set of matches next weekend with UGA and South Carolina.”

The Yellow Jackets (3-0, 0-0 ACC) also handed the Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) their first home loss of the season. Tech fell on court three to start off doubles play but answered back with a 6-3 win on court one by No. 31 Marcus McDaniel and Pablo Schelcher over Ted Maclean and Finn Murgett. The tandem of No. 41 Keshav Chopra and Andres Martin followed suit, taking court two, 7-6 (6), over Tom Wright and Maxwell Giddens.

With a 1-0 advantage, Tech started singles with a quick victory by Schelcher over Spencer Gray on court five, 6-2, 6-1.

Next, McDaniel picked up another win for the Jackets in singles in a 7-5, 6-3, showing over Maclean on court two. Brandon McKinney clinched the match for Tech on court four as he battled to a 7-6 (6) win in set one and a dominant 6-1 performance in the second set.

Tech’s win moves them to 31-19 all-time against the Tigers.

Georgia Tech men’s tennis will be back on the court on Feb. 5 to renew Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate against No. 10 Georgia on the road. The match is slotted for a 5 p.m. (EST) start.

Singles competition

Tyler Stice (AUBURN) vs. #59 Andres Martin (M-GT) 5-7, 2-5, unfinished Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) def. Tad Maclean (AUBURN) 7-5, 6-3 Jan Galka (AUBURN) vs. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-3, 2-6, 3-0, unfinished Brandon McKinney (M-GT) def. Finn Murgett (AUBURN) 7-6 (7-0), 6-1 Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) def. Spencer Gray (AUBURN) 6-2, 6-1 Maxwell Giddens (AUBURN) vs. Cole Gromley (M-GT) 6-1, 3-6, 3-2, unfinished

Doubles competition

#31 Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) def. Tad Maclean/Finn Murgett (AUBURN) 6-3 #41 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (M-GT) def. Tom Wright/Maxwell Giddens (AUBURN) 7-6 (8-6) Jan Galka/Tyler Stice (AUBURN) def. Brandon McKinney/Cole Gromley (M-GT) 6-2

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 3-0

Auburn 2-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (5,2,4)

