Tech Succumbs to Late Pitt Rally, Drops a Pair in Doubleheader

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (7-15) was unable to come out with a win through a doubleheader against Pitt on Saturday, falling 6-1 in game one and losing a heartbreaker in game two, 9-8. Senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay’s put forth a monumental effort in game two, going 3-for-4 with a pair of three-run homeruns for six RBI and two runs scored.

Game One: Pitt drew first blood in the top of the second, knocking a three-run shot to take the early lead. The Panthers continued to rely on their power the next two innings, adding solo homeruns in the top of the third and fourth to take a 5-0 lead. Georgia Tech began to climb back in the bottom of the fourth behind the bat of sophomore utility player Emma Kauf as she smoked her second solo bomb of the series over dead center. Pitt then took back the five-run lead with an RBI single for a 6-1 advantage in the fifth that would hold for the final result.

Game Two: Pitt got going first once again in game two, taking a one-run lead in the top of the first on an RBI single. Georgia Tech responded in the bottom half, jumping ahead with one swing of the bat by Huckabay in the form of a three-run dinger. The Jackets kept the longballs coming in the third as senior first baseman Tricia Awald and Kauf laced back-to-back solo shots, giving Georgia Tech a 5-1 lead. Huckabay furthered the Tech lead in the bottom of the fifth with her second three-run homerun of the game for an 8-1 Yellow Jacket lead. Pitt rallied in the top of the seventh, scoring eight runs behind an RBI double, a two-RBI single and a three-RBI single along with runs scored on a walk and a wild pitch. Despite the tying run reaching third after a double by Huckabay, Georgia Tech was unable to even the tally, falling 9-8.

The Yellow Jackets belted five homeruns to score all nine of their runs on the day.

Huckaby tied her career highs with two homeruns and six RBI in game two.

Awald’s dinger marked her seventh homerun of the season and 18 th of her career. The first baseman came into the weekend ranking third in the ACC with six homeruns.

of her career. The first baseman came into the weekend ranking third in the ACC with six homeruns. Kauf was the most consistent bat for the Jackets on Saturday, going 4-for-7 on the day with a pair of solo shots to reach five bombs on the year.

Senior right-hander Morgan Bruce and fellow senior lefty Madison McPherson each earned starts in the circle. Sophomore right-hander Blake Neleman picked up the most strikeouts on the day, tallying seven through three innings of work in game two.

Georgia Tech and Pitt will wrap up the series on Sunday at noon. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

