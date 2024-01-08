Tech Student-Athletes Excel in Classroom in Fall 2023

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech student-athletes put together one of the most successful academic semesters on record for Tech athletics last fall, highlighted by a 3.14 mean grade point average.

The Yellow Jackets’ 3.14 grade point average during the Fall 2023 semester is the second-highest mean GPA on record for Georgia Tech student-athletes, surpassed only by a 3.23 GPA posted during the Covid-19-intetrruped Spring 2020 term. The 3.14 GPA marks the 10th time in the last 11 semesters that Tech student-athletes have compiled a GPA of 3.0 or higher and is an impressive 9% improvement over the Fall 2022 term (the Jackets had a 3.08 GPA during the Spring 2023 semester).

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes for achieving one of the most successful academic semesters in Georgia Tech athletics history,” director of athletics J Batt said. “Their drive and talent in the classroom will not only lead to great success in life beyond athletics, but also directly correlates to success on the fields and courts.

“In addition, I’d like to thank and congratulate our coaches and staff – including our outstanding academic support team – for providing our student-athletes with resources and motivation to achieve their academic goals.”

Ten of Georgia Tech’s 13 programs* – baseball, men’s cross country/track and field, women’s cross country/track and field, golf, softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and volleyball – had team GPAs of 3.0 or higher in the spring semester, led by golf (3.68 – top overall team GPA) and women’s tennis (3.45 – top women’s team GPA).

Additionally, nine teams – baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track and field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming and diving, and volleyball – improved their team GPAs from the spring semester, led by men’s basketball (up 20% from spring), softball (up 12%) and golf (up 10%). Golf’s, softball’s (3.41) and men’s cross country/track and field’s (3.40) team GPAs were program records, while football posted its highest GPA on record for a fall (in-season) semester and was a whopping 28% higher than the previous fall term (2022).

Individually, 64% of Tech’s student-athletes compiled a 3.0 GPA or higher in the spring semester and 51% earned Dean’s List or Faculty Honors designation. The Yellow Jackets’ first-year student-athletes combined to earn a 3.12 GPA during the spring semester, while student-athletes pursuing graduate certificates, master’s degrees or a Ph.D. had a mean GPA of 3.73.

Georgia Tech student-athletes continue to achieve great academic success while pursuing valuable, yet challenging, majors, with 83% of its 417 student-athletes majoring in engineering, business, sciences or computing during the fall semester.

Georgia Tech athletics also boasts a 92% graduation success rate in the latest data provided by the NCAA last month. The 92% NCAA GSR is an all-time high for Tech, which had never achieved a GSR above 85% prior to 2016. Ten of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 teams – women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track and field, women’s cross country/track and field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and volleyball – have individual team GSRs equal to or higher than the national average in their respective sports.

* for academic reporting purposes, Tech’s cross country/indoor track and field/outdoor track and field teams are compiled as one men’s and one women’s program

