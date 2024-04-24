Tech Splits Weekend at Penn, LSU Relays

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field will split competition on its last weekend of the regular season at the Penn Relays and LSU Invite. Tech will compete at the Penn Relays from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27 in Philadelphia, Pa. A small group of Jackets will head to Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday for the LSU Invite.

At the Penn Relays, Tech will have a variety of athletes competing. Several standouts from this season will compete on Thursday, including Katy Earwood, Erin Fegans, Helena Lindsay, Devin Wade, John Higinbotham and Charlie Smith. The Jackets will resume competition on Saturday, featuring athletes Mary Brady, Riley Perlakowski, Kayla Rose, Nick Nyman, Myles Collins and Parker Bucheit.

The group heading to LSU will include a small group of men’s track and field athletes.

Last weekend, the Jackets hosted the Georgia Tech Invitational. During the two days of competition, multiple Jackets recorded impressive times. On Friday, Tech shined, as four Jackets recorded first place times in their respective events, Eric Singleton Jr (100-meter dash), Kenzi Walls (5000-meter event), Helena Lindsay (women’s 3000-meter steeplechase) and John Higinbotham (men’s 3000-meter steeplechase).

