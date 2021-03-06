Tech Splits Doubleheader with NC State after Late Rallies

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

RALEIGH, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball (6-12) split a doubleheader with NC State (10-3) on Saturday, dropping game one 8-7 and taking game two 12-10. The Yellow Jackets held a 7-5 lead going into the bottom of the seventh of game one before a late burst landed NC State on top. Tech then exploded with six runs in the top of the seventh of game two by way of a two RBI double from senior utility player Breanna Roper and a grand slam by senior first baseman Tricia Awald for the 12-10 victory.

Game One: The Jackets got off to a hot start for the second straight game, jumping on top 4-0 in the top of the first. Roper led things off drawing a walk, and senior outfielder Cameron Stanford singled to right to put a pair on. After a wild pitch advanced the runners, Awald dropped a single in center field to score Roper. With the bases loaded after senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay was walked, sophomore outfielder Kennedy Cowden was dinged to push home Stanford. A misplay by the Wolfpack shortstop off the bat of senior catcher Bianca Mora sent in Awald, and a following single by junior infielder Bailee Zeitler scored Huckabay to put the Jackets up 4-0.

NC State climbed back in the next few innings, first scoring on an RBI single in the bottom of the first. The Wolfpack inched closer in the second with a solo shot before evening things up in the third with an RBI single and a runner stealing home on a double steal.

Georgia Tech took back the lead in the top of the fourth as Huckabay was hit by a pitch to set up an RBI double by freshman infielder Jin Sileo. The Yellow Jackets pushed further ahead in the fifth as Roper singled to lead off the inning before Stanford laced a two-run bomb over left center to put Georgia Tech up 7-4. NC State took back one more run in the bottom half on an RBI double, leaving the Jackets with a two-run lead heading into the final frame. The Wolfpack rallied in the bottom of the seventh, scoring on an error and knocking two solo shots, including one to walk it off for an 8-7 win.

Game Two: Georgia Tech once again started with a bang, scoring two in the top of the first off the bat of Huckabay in the form of a two-run dinger. Following the Chattanooga, Tenn. native’s third homerun of the season, NC State jumped ahead with a two-run homerun and a steal home on a double steal.

The Yellow Jackets clapped back in the second with three more runs to speed ahead. A wild pitch sent home sophomore catcher Emma Kauf first, and a following fielder’s choice scored Sileo to put Georgia Tech in front. Stanford next cracked a sacrifice fly to score sophomore infielder Meghan Cassidy and put the Jackets up, 5-3.

The Wolfpack knotted things up in the third with a two-RBI single, but Georgia Tech responded once more with Roper’s second solo shot of the day to lead 6-5. NC State delivered another blow in the bottom of the fourth, taking the lead on two RBI singles before widening the gap with a three-run homerun.

In their final opportunity, the Jacket bats caught fire in the top of the seventh scoring six runs on the aforementioned two-RBI double by Roper and grand slam by Awald. The Wolfpack were shut down in the bottom of the seventh as Tech repaid the favor from game one with a late comeback win, 12-10.

The Yellow Jackets belted four homeruns on the day for nine of their 19 runs on the day.

Awald’s grand slam was her sixth homerun of the year and 17 th of her career. She came into the weekend ranking second in the ACC with four.

of her career. She came into the weekend ranking second in the ACC with four. Awald and Roper alone combined for nine RBI and seven runs scored on the day.

Stanford was the most consistent bat for Georgia Tech throughout the day, going 5-for-8 with a two-run bomb and three RBI. The dinger marked her second of the year and 25 th of her career.

of her career. Huckabay also went yard for the third time this season, the 26th long ball of her career.

Georgia Tech and NC State will be back at it to close the series on Sunday at noon. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

