Tech Softball Set to Conclude Homestand Against No. 22 Auburn

THE FLATS – After collecting its first ACC series win of the season, Georgia Tech softball (15-9, 4-2 ACC) is set to cap its 14-game homestand against No. 22 Auburn (20-4, 0-3 SEC) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Mewborn Field.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (15-9, 4-2 ACC) vs. No. 22 Auburn (20-4, 0-3 SEC); Tech leads the overall series 38-20

Wednesday, March 12 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Parking

Parking for the game will be available in E65 McCamish lot and ER66 Family Housing Lot.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field continues to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Storylines

Tech was one of ACC four schools to sweep conference opponents last week (Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Cal, Stanford) and currently sits with the fourth highest ACC record (3-2).

Head coach Aileen Morales recorded her 200 th win as Georgia Tech softball’s leader after a thrilling 2-1 win on Friday night in game one of the series against NC State.

win as Georgia Tech softball’s leader after a thrilling 2-1 win on Friday night in game one of the series against NC State. Senior pitcher Sophia Voyles continues to lead Tech’s pitching staff through this season after her 2-0 record, 0.78 ERA and 11 strikeouts in the NC State series advance her to 5-2 overall with a 1.77 ERA and 56 total strikeouts this season.

Kinsey Norton saw action in the circle in all three games of the series against NC State and earned her third save of the season alongside recording five strikeouts in combined 6.0 innings pitched.

Sophomore Makayla Coffield collected the game two win this past week as her 1.0 innings pitched were enough to help Tech get the Saturday 5-4 walk off victory. Coffield is tied with Voyles for wins this season as she sits with an overall 5-3 record.

Reese Hunter not only had an exceptional solo performance in her three appearances against the Wolfpack but was a key factor in the series sweep with her seventh inning hit being the deciding factor on Saturday and her two-run home run on Sunday helping the Jackets take the game in five innings.

Hunter finished the week boasting impressive percentages with a .714 batting average, .714 on base percentage, 1.000 fielding percentage, and a 1.143 slugging percentage, after racking up seven at bats, two runs, five hits, one home run, eight total bases, and 15 putouts through the series.

Freshman Alyssa Willer climbed to 11 th in the ACC ranks for hitting after posting a .556 batting average and .556 slugging percentages against NC State with two runs, nine at bats, five hits, one RBI, and five total bases.

in the ACC ranks for hitting after posting a .556 batting average and .556 slugging percentages against NC State with two runs, nine at bats, five hits, one RBI, and five total bases. In her freshman campaign, Willer currently leads the Jackets in batting average (.447), on base percentage (.540), slugging percentage (.632), and triples (2).

Sophomore third baseman Gracyn Tucker remains a dangerous Jacket up to bat leading the Yellow Jackets in RBI (23), total bases (45), and home runs after she slammed her sixth of the season against the Wolfpack.

The 2025 season series sweep of NC State marks the 12th time the Yellow Jackets have taken the three-game series against the Wolfpack and the eighth overall series sweep.

Tech’s midweek contest against No. 17 Auburn will be its fifth game against a ranked opponent this season and its highest ranked matchup so far this season (#18 Stanford, #19 Mississippi State).

The Jackets lead the overall series against the Tigers, 8-6, with their most recent win last season in Alabama (10-9). At Mewborn Field, Tech holds a spotless 5-0 record.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Tickets are still available for all of Tech’s remaining 2025 home games.

Single Game Tickets:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.