Voyles Named ACC Pitcher of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (15-9, 4-2) earned its first ACC weekly award of the season as the conference announced senior Sophia Voyles the Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This is not only the first weekly honor this season for Georgia Tech but also the first non-academic ACC honor Voyles has earned in her collegiate career.
Voyles earned recognition from the conference following two solid performances in the series against NC State. She began the week making her eighth start this season on Friday and finished the day earning her fourth win of the season. Friday saw the senior pitch 6.0 innings where she recorded six strikeouts, all of which came from members of the Wolfpack swinging and held NC State’s offense to a .125 batting average.
Voyles’ ninth start of the season came Sunday afternoon as the Jackets looked to complete the sweep. In her Sunday performance, Voyles struck out five batters of 16 faced and surrendered no earned runs across her 3.0 innings pitched. In ACC play, Voyles now stands with a spotless 2-0 record, 1.91 ERA, and 19 strikeouts after pitching a combined 14.2 innings and holding conference opponents to a .224 batting average.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech softball will host No. 22 Auburn on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before heading out west for its first ACC series on the road against Cal March 14-16.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
