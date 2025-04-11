Tech Softball Series at North Carolina Schedule Change

THE FLATS – Due to inclement weather in Chapel Hill, N.C., Georgia Tech softball (25-15, 9-6 ACC) has altered its weekend series with North Carolina (29-12, 8-7 ACC).

The Jackets will now take on the Tar Heels in a double header on Saturday, starting with a 12 p.m. first pitch and to be followed by game two. Sunday will see the final game of the series start at 1 p.m.

Further schedule updates for Georgia Tech softball will be available at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Adjusted Schedule

– Friday, April 11 | Rescheduled

– Saturday, April 12 | Game One, 12 p.m. first pitch

Game Two, 30 minutes after game one

– Sunday, April 13 | 1 p.m.

Live Stats and broadcast links can be found here.

