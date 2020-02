Tech Softball Hosts Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Parking for all three days of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is available at McCamish, Family Housing or Fowler St.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball continues its 2020 season with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, from Feb. 14-16 at Mewborn Field. They’ll face Big Ten foes Nebraska and Iowa.

All of Georgia Tech’s 34 home games in 2020, including all four at the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

-#TogetherWeSwarm-