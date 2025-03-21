Tech Softball Falls in Game One of the Series Against Pitt

PITTSBURGH, PA. – Georgia Tech softball (17-12, 5-5) dropped game one of the series against Pittsburgh (11-16; 1-6 ACC) with a 6-0 finish on Friday night. Sophia Voyles and Kinsey Norton split time in the circle for the Jackets while center fielder Ella Edgmon led Tech’s offense.

QUICK HITS

Voyles made her 12 th start of the season in the circle for Tech while Norton made her 16 th appearance of the season in relief of Voyles.

Edgmon recorded her first multi-hit game of the season with singles in the second and the fourth on Friday night.

Jayden Gailey resumed the first base position for Tech, marking her second game manning the bag since returning from an injury earlier this season.

Gracyn Tucker extended her reached base streak to eight games after being walked in the first inning. The sophomore is just one game shy of tying her longest reached base streak of the season (nine) and just two games shy of tying the longest reached streak of the season set by Addison Leschber (10 games).

The last time Tech dropped a game to Pitt was a 10-9 eight inning loss during the 2023 season before the Jackets went on to take the series with 13-11 and 3-0 wins.

Friday’s game was the first time in program history the Jackets did not score a run in a game against the Panthers.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Voyles began in the circle for Tech and recorded her first strikeout of the game in the bottom of the first, as one Panther got caught looking.

Pitt was able to get on the board first, posting two runs in the bottom of the first off a pair of doubles.

Voyles held the Panthers to just two runs through the third inning and even got the second out of the fourth inning before Norton was sent in to take over.

Norton held off Pitt’s offense through the fifth inning, recording one strikeout along the way, before a solo home run extended the hosting Panthers’ lead to four runs.

The relief pitcher went on to record two outs for Tech as she caught two Panthers swinging. Pitt went on to score two final runs off a double before Norton got the final out of the inning looking.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will remain in Pittsburgh, Pa. to continue the conference series against Pitt on Saturday at 3 p.m. with the final game set for Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games are set to be streamed on ACCNX.

