Tech Signee Maxwell Named N.C. Mr. Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s incoming freshman guard Tristan Maxwell has been named Mr. Basketball in the state of North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer, the newspaper announced Saturday.

The honor for the 17-year-old Maxwell puts the 6-2 guard in high-level company, not the least of which was Charlotte native Anthony Morrow, the 2004 honoree who played at Georgia Tech from 2004-08 and went on to play nine seasons in the NBA. Recent stars so named include Duke’s Wendell Moore (2019) and Brandon Ingram (2015), North Carolina’s Coby White (2018), Theo Pinson (2014) and Isaiah Hicks (2013) and Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo (1016). Wake Forest and longtime NBA star Chris Paul won the honor in 2003.

He is the first Tech signee to be named Mr. Basketball in any state since Derrick Favors in 2009.

“In ninth grade, all we wanted Tristan to do was shoot,” said Duane Lewis, Maxwell’s high school coach at North Mecklenburg. “This year, we wanted him to play some at point guard. He just grew so much. He understood that, ‘I can get 20 points more efficiently … His basketball IQ was growing each year, but it was on another level this year. He was a great leader and he used to be one to get in his feelings.”